Reps. Goss-Reaves, Karickhoff highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) and Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

Grant County lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session.

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

Goss-Reaves, who serves as vice chair of the House Insurance Committee, said the new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Access to affordable, reliable childcare is one of the biggest challenges facing working families," Goss-Reaves said. "By expanding this tax credit, we are encouraging more employers to invest in childcare solutions that help parents stay in the workforce."

House Enrolled Act 1001: Increasing Housing Affordability

Karickhoff said a new law delivers housing affordability by rolling back and limiting burdensome local regulations that have increased home prices. It reduces bureaucratic delays and hurdles to help get more housing to market, increasing supply and driving down costs.

"By increasing childcare access and helping employers invest directly into working families, this new law strengthens support for parents who are trying to stay in the workforce," Karickhoff said. "At the same time, we're taking steps to increase housing affordability by removing burdensome regulations and bringing more housing inventory to the market, so Hoosiers can find options that they can actually afford."

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

This new law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) represents House District 31,

which includes portions of Grant and Madison counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) represents House District 30,

which includes portions of Grant and Howard counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.