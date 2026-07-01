Reps. Lehman, Prescott highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026)– Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) and J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

Jay County lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session.

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

A new law provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

Lehman said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Hoosier farmers and small business owners should have the ability to sell their products without unnecessary and costly red tape," Lehman said. "This new law cuts burdensome regulations, supports local businesses and increases access to fresh and affordable food."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

Prescott sponsored a new law that clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

"Every year our goal is to listen to the concerns of Hoosiers and respond with productive legislation," Prescott said. "By strengthening cooperation with federal authorities and holding employers accountable, this law reinforces public safety and the rule of law across Indiana so Hoosiers have fair and consistently enforced laws."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) represents House District 79,

which includes all of Adams County, and portions of Jay and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Amanda Schreiber