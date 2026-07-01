SENSOIRE Debuts Paris-Designed Mulberry Silk Sleep Collection

SENSOIRE introduces a Paris-designed mulberry silk sleep collection featuring silk bedding, duvets, pillowcases, sleep masks and sleep accessories.

The sleep and wellness brand introduces Grade 6A mulberry silk bedding, duvets, pillowcases, sleep masks and gifting rituals.

Sleep deserves more care. The fabric against the skin, the temperature around the body and the quiet of the room all shape the way we rest” — SENSOIRE

PARIS, FRANCE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENSOIRE announces its debut at https://sensoire.com/ , introducing a refined collection of pure mulberry silk sleep essentials created for deeper rest, gentler skin and hair, and a more considered evening ritual.The collection spans silk duvets, bedding sets, pillowcases, sleep masks, sleep bonnets, hair accessories, travel sets and gift-ready rituals. Built around premium Grade 6A mulberry silk, SENSOIRE focuses on the qualities that make silk especially suited to sleep: a smooth low-friction surface, natural breathability, temperature comfort and a soft touch against the body.SENSOIRE was born from the belief that better sleep begins with what touches the skin. The brand's design language begins in Paris, while its silk pieces are shaped through traditional silk expertise and careful finishing. The result is a quiet form of luxury: natural materials, restrained design and products made for nightly use rather than display alone.The collection is organised around real sleep needs, including silk bedding for hot sleepers, cold sleepers, menopause and night sweats, travellers, gifting and everyday beauty sleep. Selected products feature 19 to 25 momme silk options, Grade 6A mulberry silk and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification details.Beyond individual customers, SENSOIRE also offers corporate gifting and private partnership options, including volume pricing and bespoke customization for brands, hotels, hosts and event partners seeking elevated sleep and wellness gifts."SENSOIRE is built on a simple idea: sleep deserves more care," the brand states. "The fabric against the skin, the temperature around the body and the quiet of the room all shape the way we rest."The collection is now available at https://sensoire.com/ About SENSOIRESENSOIRE creates pure mulberry silk essentials for sleep, beauty and rest. Designed in Paris and crafted with silk expertise, the brand offers silk bedding, duvets, pillowcases, sleep masks, sleep accessories and gift sets made for softer nights and calmer mornings. The website is operated by Sensoire Global Limited.Media ContactSENSOIRE PressEmail: contact@sensoire.comWebsite: https://sensoire.com/ EU contact point: Sensoire - EU Office, 51 Place Saint Charles, 75015 Paris, France

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