SENSOIRE Launches Corporate Gifting and Private Partnership Programme Across Europe

A blush-pink SENSOIRE silk gift set with a silk scrunchie, matching accessories and ribbon-tied presentation boxes. SENSOIRE’s silver silk travel gift set, featuring a U-shaped neck pillow and matching silk accessory in an elegant presentation box. SENSOIRE LOGO

The Paris-designed sleep brand introduces customizable mulberry silk gifting, volume pricing and partnership support for hotels, companies and private events.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENSOIRE today announced the launch of its Corporate Gifting and Private Partnership Programme across Europe, offering hotels, companies, brands and event partners a more considered approach to premium gifting through customizable mulberry silk sleep essentials.The programme brings together SENSOIRE silk pillowcases, sleep masks and pyjamas with tiered volume pricing, dedicated account support and tailored presentation options. Partners can customize selected elements including woven labels, ribboned gift boxes and printed cards to suit corporate occasions, hospitality experiences and private events.Unlike conventional corporate gifts designed primarily for short-term visibility, SENSOIRE’s partnership programme focuses on products intended to become part of the recipient’s everyday life. A silk pillowcase, sleep mask or set of sleepwear can continue to be used long after an event, client meeting or hotel stay has ended.“Corporate gifting should feel considered long after the moment of exchange,” said the **SENSOIRE Brand Team**. “We created this programme for partners who want to offer something tactile, personal and genuinely useful: a quieter sleep ritual made in silk.”## A More Personal Form of Corporate GiftingThe programme is designed for a range of European partnership scenarios, including:- Client and executive gifts- Hotel welcome and turn-down amenities- Employee wellbeing and recognition programmes- Brand launches and press gifting- Weddings and private celebrations- Conferences, retreats and wellness events- Bespoke collaborations with lifestyle and hospitality partnersSENSOIRE offers tiered partner pricing based on order volume. Corporate accounts open with a minimum initial order of €2,500, allowing the brand to provide dedicated attention to product selection, presentation and customization requirements.Each partner works with a single point of contact who manages the project from initial product selection through delivery. Partnership enquiries receive an initial response within two working days.## Customization Without ExcessSENSOIRE’s approach to customization reflects the brand’s understated design language. Rather than placing visual branding above the product experience, the programme allows partners to incorporate their identity through selected details such as woven labels, ribbon colors, printed messages and tailored gift presentation.Products are delivered in SENSOIRE’s signature linen-toned packaging and can be adapted to the occasion. Customization scope and production schedules are confirmed individually according to order quantity and project requirements.The result is a form of branded gifting that remains refined and useful, while allowing the material, texture and nightly experience to stay at the centre.## Designed in Paris, Shaped by Silk CraftSENSOIRE creates sleep and beauty essentials using natural mulberry silk. Its design language begins in Paris, while its silk products are crafted through specialist silk expertise in Suzhou.The wider collection includes silk bedding, duvets, pillowcases, sleep masks, sleep accessories, travel pieces and gift-ready sets. Selected products use Grade 6A mulberry silk, 19 to 25 momme fabric options and OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 certified materials.The new partnership programme extends this approach beyond individual purchases, giving European organizations access to volume ordering and tailored presentation while maintaining the material focus and restrained character of the SENSOIRE brand.## Partnership EnquiriesHotels, companies, brands and event partners can submit their proposed quantities, timing, occasion and customization requirements at:SENSOIRE aims to provide an initial response to partnership enquiries within two working days.## About SENSOIRESENSOIRE is a Paris-designed sleep brand creating thoughtful essentials for deeper rest and more restorative nights. Rooted in the natural comfort of mulberry silk and shaped by specialist craftsmanship, SENSOIRE offers bedding, duvets, pillowcases, sleep masks, travel pieces and gift sets designed to help people slow down, sleep well and wake renewed.SENSOIRE is operated by Sensoire Global Limited.## Media Contact**SENSOIRE Press**Email: contact@sensoire.comWebsite: https://sensoire.com/ Partnerships: https://sensoire.com/corporate-gifting-private-partnerships/ EU Office: 51 Place Saint Charles, 75015 Paris, France

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