Sensoire Expands Its Four-Season Sleep System with New 100% French-Flax Linen Bedding

Sensoire bedroom styled with white linen bedding and natural wood accents. Sensoire natural linen textiles styled with branches and eucalyptus. SENSOIRE LOGO

The sleep brand introduces breathable, naturally textured linen bedding for changing temperatures, warm nights and perfectly imperfect bedrooms.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensoire today announces the launch of its first complete linen bedding collection , extending the brand’s natural-material sleep system beyond silk with a new range made from 100% French-flax linen.Created in response to increasingly changeable nights across Europe, the collection is designed to feel airy in warmer conditions while remaining comfortable throughout the year. Linen’s open weave allows air to move through the fabric, draws moisture away from the body and dries quickly, helping the bed feel fresh without relying on synthetic cooling finishes.The launch marks a new stage in Sensoire’s development as a sleep brand. Rather than treating silk and linen as competing materials, Sensoire brings them together as complementary parts of a considered sleep routine. Linen offers a dry, breathable and naturally textured foundation, while silk provides a smooth, low-friction surface against the hair and skin. Customers can choose either material according to season and personal preference, or combine the two on the same bed.“We did not want to introduce linen simply as another seasonal fabric,” said a Sensoire spokesperson. “Our purpose is to create a more adaptable sleep environment using natural materials. Silk and linen feel very different, but that is exactly why they work together: one brings smoothness and lightness, while the other brings airflow, absorbency and an easy, lived-in character.”The collection includes duvet covers, fitted sheets, flat sheets and pillowcases . Each component can be selected independently, allowing customers to build a complete set, replace a single layer or combine linen bedding with an existing Sensoire silk pillowcase. Duvet covers include four internal corner ties and a button closure, while individual pillowcases use a concealed envelope closure.Garment-washed and pre-shrunk, the medium-weight linen arrives with a relaxed hand and becomes softer through washing and use. Its natural creases are treated as part of the material’s character rather than something to press away. A palette of quiet neutrals and earth-inspired colours reinforces this informal approach to the bedroom: calm, tactile and designed for real life rather than a perfectly staged bed.The 100% linen collection is made using flax grown in France and is supported by OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100, European Flax™ and Masters of Linen™ certifications.Sensoire’s linen bedding collection is available now at [sensoire.com]( https://sensoire.com/ ).### About SensoireSensoire is a sleep brand creating natural-material essentials around the way different fibres feel and perform through the night. Through silk and linen bedding, the brand helps customers build a personal sleep environment shaped by season, sensation and everyday ritual.## Website launch story### A New Layer in the Sensoire Sleep System**Introducing 100% French-flax linen bedding for changing nights, natural comfort and beds that do not need to look perfect.**Sleep does not feel the same in every season. Some nights call for a surface that feels smooth and almost weightless. Others need something drier, airier and more relaxed.That is why Sensoire is introducing its first complete linen bedding collection.Made from 100% French-flax linen, the new range includes duvet covers, fitted sheets, flat sheets and pillowcases. Every piece can be chosen independently, so you can build a complete linen bed, refresh only the layers you need, or pair linen sheets with the smooth feel of a Sensoire silk pillowcase.Linen and silk are not opposites. They are two different expressions of natural comfort.Linen has an open, breathable weave that helps air circulate and moisture dry quickly. Its touch is textured rather than slippery, with an easy drape that feels particularly welcome on warm nights. Silk feels smooth and light against the skin, helping to reduce friction around the face and hair.Together, they form a more adaptable sleep system: linen underneath, silk where you want softness, and the freedom to change the combination with the season.Our linen is garment-washed and pre-shrunk, so it arrives already relaxed and continues to soften through washing and use. The small creases and variations in its surface are not imperfections to remove. They are part of what makes linen feel honest, tactile and at home in a bedroom that is lived in.The collection is made using flax grown in France and is supported by OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100, European Flax™ and Masters of Linen™ certifications.No perfect styling. No single prescribed set. Just natural layers chosen around the way you sleep.

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