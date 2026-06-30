Protect Yourself: Tips for Safe Purchasing from Vendors on the National Mall

July 4, 2026, marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. This is a momentous occasion that will see a significant increase in the number of visitors to the District of Columbia seeking to enjoy the festivities. However, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) urges residents and visitors to remain cautious when purchasing from street vendors and food trucks on the National Mall.

Street vending and food truck operating are a common and vibrant part of the District’s culture. During your stay you may see many enticing vendors offering various foods, goods, and souvenirs, but before purchasing from a vendor, you should verify that they are properly licensed. This can be achieved by following these steps:

• Ask to see the vendor’s Vending Business License. If they cannot present a valid license, do not make a purchase and file a complaint with DLCP.

• Look for proper health and safety permits. These include a Health Inspection Certificate, a Food Protection Manager certificate, and a flame or propane permit.

DLCP wants you to enjoy the festivities, but we want you to do so safely. To that end, we encourage you to be aware of vendors who do not disclose the price of goods, complete a transaction before sharing the price, and/or inflate the price of a good, as this a violation of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA). These helpful tips can help you enjoy the celebration and possibly save you money:

• Ask the price before purchasing. If you realize you were charged a different price, that is deceptive pricing and grounds to file a complaint with DLCP.

• Compare prices when possible. If there are multiple vendors in one area, shop around for the best deal to avoid price gauging.

• Always request and keep your receipt. This is important for any follow-up complaints or billing issues.

• Following your purchase. Be sure to check with your financial institution to make sure you were charged the correct amount (if not file a complaint with DLCP and contact your banking institution).

If a vendor is unlicensed or you believe that you have been overcharged, you can submit a complaint to DLCP’s Consumer Protection Unit by:

1. Visiting the DLCP’s Complaint Portal

2. Contacting DLCP via email at [email protected]

3. Or giving DLCP a call at (202) 671-4500

If you suspect a vendor is operating illegally, or “price gouging,” the DLCP encourages you to report the incident. To help us investigate your complaint thoroughly, please include the following:

• A clear photo of the vending cart or truck with the business name visible

• A photo of the license plate

• The vendor’s location

• Complete all required fields of the DLCP’s complaint form

File a Complaint with the DLCP Consumer Protection Unit