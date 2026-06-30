Your Towing Rights: What Drivers Need to Know Before and After a Tow

The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP), Consumer Protection Unit, wants you to be aware of your towing rights.

Did you know all tow companies are required to be licensed in the District, and you are entitled to a copy of the DLCP Owner’s Bill of Rights for Towed Vehicles before and after your car is towed?

The DLCP Owner’s Bill of Rights for Towed Vehicles is a document that clearly outlines the rights of a consumer having their vehicle towed, and the responsibilities of the towing company.

File a Complaint with the DLCP Consumer Protection Unit

The Owner’s Bill of Rights answers the following:

1. Who can tow your car or truck?

2. The responsibilities of tow companies.

3. Car owners’ rights (before and after) their vehicle is towed.

4. What happens if your car is towed due to outstanding tickets?

5. Where can car owners find their vehicle after it is towed?

You can find a copy of the DLCP Owner’s Bill of Rights for Towed Vehicles here ...

In addition to the Owner’s Bill of Rights, here are additional tips related to towing to keep in mind as you navigate the District:

1. Any tow business, lot, and truck operating in the District must be licensed, so check the DLCP online system SCOUT to verify if they are licensed.

2. All public tows requested by the District Department of Public Works should be taken to the DPW Impound Lot, or if towed by a private company your vehicle is taken to a private lot.

3. All tow operators must have the Company Name, Phone Number, Address, DOT number, storage fee, and hours of operation visible on the truck.

4. At and after towing, all companies must provide consumers with the District’s Towing Bill of Rights.

If you’ve been the victim of an unlicensed tow, your rights have been ignored before or after a tow, or you’ve been excessively charged for a tow, file a complaint with the DLCP Consumer Protection Unit.

DLCP investigators will investigate the complaint and take appropriate enforcement action, which may include issuing a notice of infraction. If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact [email protected] or 202-671-4500.

File a Complaint with the DLCP Consumer Protection Unit