DLCP Announces Launch of BOSS: A New Unified Platform for Business Registration and Licensing

Today, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) announced the upcoming launch of BOSS, a modern, unified platform designed to simplify how businesses complete registration and licensing requirements in the District. Set to debut mid-August, BOSS will bring multiple services together into one streamlined system, marking a major advancement in how businesses interact with the agency.

BOSS integrates corporate registration, Basic Business Licensing (BBL), Short-Term Rental (STR), Special Events, Weights and Measures, and Vending services into one connected platform. It reduces redundant uploads, improves data connections between agencies, and gives customers a new dashboard with real time updates, tasks, and deadline alerts. Businesses will also be able to make midcycle updates to their licenses — a capability not previously available.

"The launch of BOSS is the most recent step in DLCP’s steady elimination of outdated systems, processes, and mindsets that stifle innovation. These improvements reflect Mayor Bowser’s commitment to accessible, customer focused services for DC businesses,” said Tiffany Crowe, Director of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection. “BOSS gives business owners the tools they need to manage their responsibilities with confidence. We haven’t simply updated the technology, we’ve worked to transform every process associated with business registration and licensing. Whether you are a solopreneur or running a billion-dollar company, doing business in the District should be simple.”

A few BOSS highlights:

Streamlined Corporate Registration and Business Licensing

Corporate registration, BBL, Special Events, Weights and Measures, Vending and STR will operate in one integrated platform.

Ease-of-Use for Business Owners

Modernizing our Platform

Together, these enhancements will streamline business transactions, reduce delays, and provide more clarity for new and returning users.

DLCP will release additional guidance as the launch date approaches to help businesses prepare for the transition to the new system. For more information, visit https://dlcp.dc.gov.

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About the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection

The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) protects the economic interests of residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia by licensing and regulating businesses, investigating consumer complaints, and enforcing standards that support a fair and transparent environment for all.