Don’t Get Burned by Scams During Your Summer Vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – While you may be making Fourth of July travel plans, scammers are working on ways to steal your money and identity. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to guard their wallets and personal information this summer. These tips will help you stay safe:

Consider your payment methods. Remember: a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card. Using tap features on your card or phone can help protect you from skimmers that can steal your card’s information.

Remember: a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card. Using tap features on your card or phone can help protect you from skimmers that can steal your card’s information. Protect your devices. Make sure your operating system and apps are up to date. These updates often fix security flaws that may put your information at risk. Before you leave for a trip, back up your data to the cloud or an external drive. Set up “find my phone” in case you lose your device.

Make sure your operating system and apps are up to date. These updates often fix security flaws that may put your information at risk. Before you leave for a trip, back up your data to the cloud or an external drive. Set up “find my phone” in case you lose your device. Beware of hijacked and fake rental listings. Scammers may copy a real rental or real estate listing and place an edited advertisement on another site. Always do your research by reading reviews, searching the internet for duplicate listings and NEVER wire transfer money or pay with unusual forms of payment like cryptocurrency and gift cards.

Scammers may copy a real rental or real estate listing and place an edited advertisement on another site. Always do your research by reading reviews, searching the internet for duplicate listings and NEVER wire transfer money or pay with unusual forms of payment like cryptocurrency and gift cards. Share with care. Social media posts can indicate to thieves that your home is empty. Information in your posts can also open you up to identity theft. Consider waiting until you’ve returned home before making posts. Set your accounts to private and only allow followers that you know.

Social media posts can indicate to thieves that your home is empty. Information in your posts can also open you up to identity theft. Consider waiting until you’ve returned home before making posts. Set your accounts to private and only allow followers that you know. Monitor your accounts. Keep an eye on unexpected charges in the weeks following your trip. If you spot suspicious activity on your statements, report it to your financial institution immediately.

Consumers who believe they are the victim of a scam or identity theft are encouraged to seek guidance from SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on Report Identity Theft or Report a Scam.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

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