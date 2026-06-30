Delta County Secures Grant Funding for Probation Consolidation and Modernization Project

Delta County, Colorado (December 17, 2025) — Delta County has secured grant funding for its Probation Consolidation and Modernization Project, allowing the County to move forward with long-needed improvements to probation facilities that support public safety and access to justice.

The project includes $335,000 in grant funding from the Colorado Judicial Department’s Underfunded Courthouse Facility Cash Fund, combined with $80,000 in local funds committed by Delta County. Together, these funds will be used to renovate a county-owned building at 215 W. 5th Street, known as the “Blue Roof Building,” and create a centralized probation facility within the justice complex.

For years, probation staff and services in Delta County have been spread across multiple small, aging locations. This has created challenges for staff safety, client confidentiality, accessibility, and coordination with the courts.

“This project addresses real, day-to-day issues that have been worked around for a long time,” said County Commissioner Craig Fuller. “This renovated building will give probation staff a safer, more functional workspace and give community members a clearer, more accessible place to receive services. This is a practical investment that improves how the justice system works for everyone.”

Improving access, safety, and efficiency

The renovated facility will bring probation services together under one roof, making it easier for residents to access services and for staff to work closely with the courts and detention center. Planned improvements include private offices, a secure reception area, group meeting rooms, and full ADA compliance, along with upgrades to building systems that support safety and long-term reliability.

“For many people, probation appointments are an important part of meeting court requirements and moving forward,” said Chief Probation Officer Robert Omer. “Having a space that is private, accessible, and designed for this work helps staff do their jobs effectively and helps clients engage in the process.”

A responsible use of public funds

The total cost of the project is $415,000. By renovating an existing county-owned building and securing state grant funding, Delta County can complete the project without expanding services or placing the full financial burden on local taxpayers.

With funding secured, the project is considered ready to move forward. Renovation work is expected to continue through 2026, with the goal of completing the facility by the end of the year.

“This is about maintaining essential services and making sure they are delivered in a way that is safe, accessible, and efficient,” Fuller said. “We appreciate the state’s partnership and are glad to move this project forward for the community.”

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