Commissioner Wendell Koontz to Host Coffee with the Commish in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Colo. — Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz will host Coffee with the Commish on Friday, August 15 at 7:30 AM at Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford.

The casual community event offers residents an opportunity to meet with Commissioner Koontz, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss local topics in an informal setting. Community members are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a free cup of coffee, and connect with neighbors.

“Coffee with the Commish is a great way for residents to have meaningful conversations in a relaxed, welcoming environment,” said Commissioner Wendell Koontz. “I look forward to visiting with the Crawford community and hearing what’s on people’s minds.”

The event is open to the public, and free coffee will be provided.

Event Details:

What: Coffee with the Commish

Who: Commissioner Wendell Koontz

When: Friday, August 15, 7:30 AM

Where: Lazy J Coffee Shop, Crawford

Cost: Free

For more information, contact Delta County Administration, or visit the County Facebook page.