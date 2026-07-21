Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,722 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Wendell Koontz to Host Coffee with the Commish in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Colo. — Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz will host Coffee with the Commish on Friday, August 15 at 7:30 AM at Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford.

The casual community event offers residents an opportunity to meet with Commissioner Koontz, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss local topics in an informal setting. Community members are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a free cup of coffee, and connect with neighbors.

“Coffee with the Commish is a great way for residents to have meaningful conversations in a relaxed, welcoming environment,” said Commissioner Wendell Koontz. “I look forward to visiting with the Crawford community and hearing what’s on people’s minds.”

The event is open to the public, and free coffee will be provided.

Event Details:

What: Coffee with the Commish

Who: Commissioner Wendell Koontz

When: Friday, August 15, 7:30 AM

Where: Lazy J Coffee Shop, Crawford

Cost: Free

For more information, contact Delta County Administration, or visit the County Facebook page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commissioner Wendell Koontz to Host Coffee with the Commish in Crawford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.