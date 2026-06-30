NDP Press Release – Statement on SCOTUS Ruling on Birthright Citizenship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

Contact: José Flores, Jr., Communications Director

402-215-1052, jose@nebraskademocrats.org

***Nebraska Democratic Party News Press Release for 6-30-2026***

Nebraska Democratic Party Statement on the SCOTUS Ruling Involving Birthright Citizenship

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Democratic Party Chair and ASDC President Jane Kleeb, Latino Caucus Chair Jennifer Reyna, and Latino Caucus Secretary José Flores, Jr. issued the following joint statement regarding the Supreme Court ruling involving birthright citizenship:

The Nebraska Democratic Party and the Latino Caucus applaud today’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment. This ruling reaffirms a fundamental promise that every child born on U.S. soil is recognized as an American citizen, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Today, America took one step forward in affirming birthright citizenship and took one step backward in targeting transgender Americans. As our country celebrates 250 years of freedom, liberty, and justice for all, we should remember the last word – ALL. The Democratic Party will continue to fight for the rights of all Americans and not follow the Republican campaign of cruelty and exclusion. – NDP Chair Jane Kleeb

At a time when many Latino and immigrant families have faced uncertainty and fear, this decision reinforces the enduring protections enshrined in our Constitution. We remain committed to defending the rights and dignity of all Nebraskans and ensuring that every family is treated with fairness and respect under the law. The Latino Caucus will continue advocating and fighting for policies that strengthen our communities and uphold the values of justice, equality, and opportunity for all. – Latino Caucus Chair Jennifer Reyna

The Supreme Court spoke on what Americans consider a key and fundamental right under the 14th Amendment. Families across this nation can breathe a sigh of relief that all children born on US soil are indeed citizens with all guaranteed rights, regardless of their parents’ origin. This administration continues to try to define what this nation should look like, and the future children of immigrants are the targets. The Supreme Court has rejected this notion today. The Nebraska Democratic Party and the Latino Caucus will continue to support bedrock, constitutional rights that improve the lives of working families in Nebraska and nationwide. – Latino Caucus Secretary José Flores, Jr.