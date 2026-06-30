NDP Press Release – Statement on SCOTUS Ruling on Mail-in Ballots

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

Contact: José Flores, Jr., Communications Director

402-215-1052, jose@nebraskademocrats.org

***Nebraska Democratic Party News Press Release for 6-29-2026***

Nebraska Democratic Party Statement on the SCOTUS Ruling on Mail-in Ballots

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Democratic Party Chair and ASDC President Jane Kleeb issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court ruling related to mail-in ballots:

“Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court affirms the importance of expanding voting access to all Americans with mail-in ballots. The winners of today’s ruling are millions of rural, overseas, disabled, and elderly Americans who rely on this form of voting.

Republicans continue their assault on mail-in ballots with fake claims of fraud while it’s a way of life for many voters. They are using every tactic to try to cheat the November elections, from gerrymandering to changing when states can accept ballots by mail to filing spoiler fake parties.

Nebraska Democrats will continue to encourage every form of voting regardless of party affiliation, support election integrity and voting rights, and will let our candidates up and down the ballot present the best case to be elected.”

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