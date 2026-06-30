Armstrong issues executive order declaring statewide disaster for severe storms June 7-9

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today declared a statewide disaster for severe storms in early June that caused an estimated $4.6 million in damage to electrical infrastructure and also damaged homes, farms and businesses in North Dakota.

The disaster declaration issued today via executive order covers the June 7-9 storm systems impacting Burke, Bottineau, Divide, McLean, Mercer and Mountrail counties.

“These storm systems caused significant damage and destruction requiring extensive response and recovery efforts by local agencies and citizens, and we’ve activated our State Emergency Operations Plan to help coordinate those efforts,” Armstrong said.

Numerous confirmed tornadoes, repeated rounds of severe thunderstorms, destructive straight-line winds approaching 100 mph and hail up to 3 inches in diameter resulted in significant damage and disruption to communities throughout North Dakota.

The statewide disaster declaration is a precursor to applying for a major presidential disaster declaration. The Department of Emergency Services works closely with local officials and electric utility providers to perform preliminary damage assessments that help determine if storm impacts meet the necessary thresholds for requesting a presidential declaration which, if granted, could unlock public assistance programming through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.