Public Service Commission Request for Public Comment

The Commission has authorized the draft Strategic Energy Assessment (SEA) to be released for public comment. The SEA is a report prepared by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (Commission) pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 196.491(2) and Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 111.03 that profiles the state’s electricity system. The SEA evaluates Wisconsin’s current and future electricity supply in the context of four primary goals maintained by Wisconsin electricity providers and the Commission: to maintain supplies that are adequate, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible. As part of the biennial SEA process, in November 2025, electric providers operating in Wisconsin submitted to the Commission certain historical information on electric system operations through September 2025 and forecasted information from October 2025 through 2032 on electric system operations. For the final SEA, the Commission will be requesting updated actuals and forecasted information from the electric providers. Continued via PDF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.