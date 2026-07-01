District 20 Richland County Board Vacancy

The public is hereby notified that there is currently a vacancy in Supervisory District #19 of the Richland County Board. Persons interested in being appointed as a County Supervisor from the vacant District shall submit the following information to the County Clerk in written form:

i. Applicant’s name and address

ii. Applicant is at least 18 years’ old

iii. Applicant is qualified to vote in District #20

iv. A brief statement as to the applicant’s qualifications to serve on the County Board

The vacancy will be filled from the list of applicants at the first County Board meeting after the expiration of the application deadline. That meeting will take place in the Richland County Board Room at the Richland County Courthouse located at 181 W. Seminary Street, Richland Center, Wisconsin 53581.

The County Clerk’s mailing address is Post Office Box 310, Richland Center, Wisconsin 53581. The County Clerk’s email address is jeffrey.harrison@co.richland.wi.us. The County Clerk’s fax number is 608-647-6134.

An electronic version of the map below can be accessed at: https://co.richland.wi.us/pdfs/supervisoryMaps/2021_Supervisory_District_20.pdf