SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Nebraska Private Nonprofits
RELEASE DATE: Jul 14, 2026
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible private nonprofit organizations impacted by wildfires occurring March 12 – April 2.
Eligible Counties
Nebraska: Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln, and Morrill
Who Can Apply
• Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations
Loan Assistance Available
• Physical Disaster Loans: Repair or replace disaster-damaged property, equipment, inventory, and assets
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster
• Mitigation Funding: SBA disaster loans can be increased up to 20% of the verified losses to make building upgrades
Key Loan Details
• Up to $2 million in loan funding
• Interest rates as low as 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations
• Loan terms of up to 30 years
• No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement
Apply online: sba.gov/disaster
Application Deadlines: Physical Damage Loans: Aug. 31 Economic Injury Disaster Loans: March 30, 2027
Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Public Assistance Fact Sheet
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