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SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Nebraska Private Nonprofits

RELEASE DATE: Jul 14, 2026


The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible private nonprofit organizations impacted by wildfires occurring March 12 – April 2.

Eligible Counties

Nebraska: Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln, and Morrill

Who Can Apply

• Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations

Loan Assistance Available

• Physical Disaster Loans: Repair or replace disaster-damaged property, equipment, inventory, and assets

• Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster

• Mitigation Funding: SBA disaster loans can be increased up to 20% of the verified losses to make building upgrades

Key Loan Details

• Up to $2 million in loan funding

• Interest rates as low as 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations

• Loan terms of up to 30 years

• No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement

Apply online: sba.gov/disaster

Application Deadlines: Physical Damage Loans: Aug. 31 Economic Injury Disaster Loans: March 30, 2027

Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Public Assistance Fact Sheet

Public Assistance Fact Sheet

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SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Nebraska Private Nonprofits

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