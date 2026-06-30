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Town Recreation Facilities Impacted by Outdoor Water Ban

Due to the current outdoor water ban in South Kingstown, irrigation at the following outdoor athletic facilities will be suspended:

Broad Rock Play Fields, Brousseau Park Play Fields, Old Mountain Field

As a result, field conditions may be affected during the duration of the ban.

The following parks utilize well water for irrigation and are not impacted by the water ban:

  • Tuckertown
  • Curtis Corner Play Fields
  • West Kingston Park

Outdoor showers at the Town Beach will remain operational as they pertain to health and safety.

We appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding as the Town complies with water conservation measures. Updates will be provided as conditions change.


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Town Recreation Facilities Impacted by Outdoor Water Ban

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