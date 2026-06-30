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BRA Offices Closed for Fourth of July

All Brazos River Authority offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day.

If you experience an emergency at a BRA park or reservoir, call 911 and officers will be dispatched to your location.

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BRA Offices Closed for Fourth of July

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