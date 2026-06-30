This summer, Colorado’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is introducing Produce Bonus, making it easy to eat healthy and save on groceries.

Receiving the bonus is simple:

Buy eligible fruits and vegetables at participating stores Get a dollar-for-dollar match automatically added to your EBT card (up to $60 per month) Spend your bonus on SNAP-eligibleitems

No sign up is required. If you receive SNAP benefits in the state of Colorado, you are already eligible for SNAP Produce Bonus.

Learn more and find participating retailers.