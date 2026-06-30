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SNAP Produce Bonus

This summer, Colorado’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is introducing Produce Bonus, making it easy to eat healthy and save on groceries. 

Receiving the bonus is simple: 

  1. Buy eligible fruits and vegetables at participating stores
  2. Get a dollar-for-dollar match automatically added to your EBT card (up to $60 per month)
  3. Spend your bonus on SNAP-eligibleitems

No sign up is required. If you receive SNAP benefits in the state of Colorado, you are already eligible for SNAP Produce Bonus. 

Learn more and find participating retailers. 

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SNAP Produce Bonus

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