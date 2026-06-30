June 2026 FREE Workshops

Workforce Colorado’s free virtual workshops are designed to help job seekers at every stage—whether you’re unemployed, under-employed, re-entering the workforce, or exploring a career change. From resume writing and interviewing to LinkedIn optimization, career exploration, and digital skills, each session helps participants build practical tools to secure and advance their careers. Workshops are offered online and can be accessed by phone, laptop, or desktop, making it easy to participate from anywhere. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged to take advantage of these no-cost professional development opportunities.

See the full list of June's workshops here:

LinkedIn 101 (June 1, 1 p.m.; June 29, 1 p.m.): Did you know that 50% of hiring managers decide to contact an applicant based on their LinkedIn profile? This workshop is a MUST!

Google Docs (June 3, 9 a.m.): Explore how to create, edit, and collaborate on documents in Google Docs—a free, powerful alternative to Microsoft Word accessible from any device.

Hired by Robot: How Basic AI Can Boost Your Job Search (June 4, 9 a.m.): Discover how to use AI to your advantage in the job search, from writing better prompts to future-proofing your career in an evolving digital landscape.

Career Exploration for Job Seekers & Career Changers (June 9, 9 a.m.): Explore tools to identify your strengths and new opportunities, empowering you to confidently pursue the career path that’s right for you.

Dynamic Cover Letters (June 11, 9 a.m.): Master strategies to craft persuasive, concise cover letters.

Winning Strategies for Hiring Events (June 15, 1 p.m.): Master the art of navigating job fairs, including what to bring, how to prepare, and crafting an elevator pitch for recruiters.

Resume Concepts: Tips to Get the Interview (June 16, 9 a.m.; June 30, 9 a.m.): Learn how to craft a targeted resume that highlights your accomplishments and sets you apart to secure more interviews.

Disclosure of Health or Disability Concerns (June 16, 1 p.m.): Learn what (and what not) to disclose, how to share your story positively, and how to request accommodations with confidence and respect.

Interviewing for Success (June 22, 1 p.m.): Learn about different interview formats, common questions you’ll face, and effective preparation strategies to confidently succeed in any interview.

Microsoft Outlook 365 (June 23, 9 a.m.): Learn to use Microsoft Outlook 365 to manage email, calendars, contacts, and tasks efficiently for effective communication in professional settings.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel (June 24, 9 a.m.): This workshop is designed to provide you with a basic working knowledge of Excel.

Job Search Tips (June 25, 9 a.m.): Discover job search strategies and a positive mindset to uncover hidden opportunities and stand out in a competitive job market.