July 2026 FREE workshops

Looking to build your skills or take the next step in your career? Workforce Colorado is offering a full lineup of free virtual workshops this July to help job seekers gain confidence, strengthen their resumes, improve interview skills, and explore new career opportunities. Whether you're searching for a new job, changing careers, or looking to sharpen your professional skills, these workshops provide practical tools and expert guidance to help you succeed.

Google Docs (July 1, 9 a.m.): Explore how to create, edit, and collaborate on documents in Google Docs — a free, powerful alternative to Microsoft Word accessible from any device.

Winning Strategies for Hiring Events (July 2, 10 a.m.): Master the art of navigating job fairs, including what to bring, how to prepare, and crafting an elevator pitch for recruiters.

Hired by Robot: How Basic AI Can Boost Your Job Search (July 8, 9 a.m.): Discover how to use AI to your advantage in the job search, from writing better prompts to future-proofing your career in an evolving digital landscape.

Career Exploration for Job Seekers & Career Changers (July 9, 1 p.m.): Explore tools to identify your strengths and new opportunities, empowering you to confidently pursue the career path that’s right for you.

Job Search Tips (July 14, 9 a.m.): Discover job search strategies and a positive mindset to uncover hidden opportunities and stand out in a competitive job market.

Introduction to Microsoft Word (July 15, 9 a.m.): Gain essential Microsoft Word skills to create professional documents, format text, and use templates for business letters and more.

Resume Concepts: Tips to Get the Interview (July 16, 9 a.m.; July 28, 9 a.m.): Learn how to craft a targeted resume that highlights your accomplishments and sets you apart to secure more interviews.

LinkedIn 101 (July 17, 9 a.m.): Did you know that 50% of hiring managers decide to contact an applicant based on their LinkedIn profile? This workshop is a MUST!

Interviewing for Success (July 20, 1 p.m.): Learn about different interview formats, common questions you’ll face, and effective preparation strategies to confidently succeed in any interview.

Get Out of Your Own Way (July 21, 9 a.m.): Identify and overcome self-imposed obstacles by building emotional agility, shifting perspectives, and re-energizing your path to success.

Dynamic Cover Letters (July 22, 9 a.m.): Master strategies to craft persuasive, concise cover letters.

Letting Go & Moving On (July 24, 9 a.m.): Process job loss, embrace emotions, and chart your next steps.