DPP Launches Priority Review to fast-track permits using CivCheck​

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is excited to announce the launch of Priority Review, a new program that rewards applicants who use DPP’s AI-guided software, CivCheck.

The program encourages applicants to begin using CivCheck before it becomes mandatory later this year, enabling a faster, more efficient permitting process. Increased participation will also provide staff with additional opportunities to build experience using the platform and support ongoing refinements to the system.

Through this program, projects that use CivCheck will be prioritized and routed straight to the prescreen portion of the application process, allowing them to move into review faster, as long as the submittal is complete and ready to proceed. This can result in shorter wait times, fewer corrections, and faster approvals.

“We want applicants to take full advantage of the tools and resources available through DPP,” said Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. “Priority Review rewards applicants for using CivCheck early and gives them an opportunity to experience a faster, more efficient permitting process before the platform becomes mandatory later this year.”