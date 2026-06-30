Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,858 in the last 365 days.

DPP Launches Priority Review to fast-track permits using CivCheck​

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is excited to announce the launch of Priority Review, a new program that rewards applicants who use DPP’s AI-guided software, CivCheck.

 

The program encourages applicants to begin using CivCheck before it becomes mandatory later this year, enabling a faster, more efficient permitting process. Increased participation will also provide staff with additional opportunities to build experience using the platform and support ongoing refinements to the system.

 

Through this program, projects that use CivCheck will be prioritized and routed straight to the prescreen portion of the application process, allowing them to move into review faster, as long as the submittal is complete and ready to proceed. This can result in shorter wait times, fewer corrections, and faster approvals.

 

“We want applicants to take full advantage of the tools and resources available through DPP,” said Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. “Priority Review rewards applicants for using CivCheck early and gives them an opportunity to experience a faster, more efficient permitting process before the platform becomes mandatory later this year.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DPP Launches Priority Review to fast-track permits using CivCheck​

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.