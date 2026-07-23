City earns 28th consecutive national award for budget excellence

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu has earned its 28th consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognizing the City’s Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Program and Budget, which took effect July 1, 2026.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest recognition in governmental budgeting and honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in preparing budget documents that serve as effective policy documents, financial plans, operations guides, and communications tools. To receive the award, governments must meet nationally recognized guidelines, earn proficient ratings in all four categories, and satisfy 14 mandatory evaluation criteria.

“We continually optimize our mayor’s operating and capital budget priorities to ensure our limited resources fund the best possible services for everyone who lives, works, plays, or visits Oʻahu.” said Andy Kawano, director of the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services.

In addition to receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the City’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget earned special recognition in the Budget Process category. This distinction is awarded only when all three independent GFOA reviewers assign the highest possible score in that category. The City and County of Honolulu’s Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Program and Budget documents and associated adopted ordinances are available online.