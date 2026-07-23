Redesigned driver's licenses now available through new online portal

HONOLULU — Eligible Oʻahu residents can now get the newly redesigned Hawaiʻi driver’s license without waiting in line at the DMV. The City and County of Honolulu has launched a new online portal at https://mydmv.hnl.info/hnldl to request a duplicate card.

No changes to name, address, or any other data will be allowed, and the new card will be printed with information that is on file. The process is quick and secure. The fee for an online duplicate is $7 and the new card will be mailed to the address on file within 5 weeks.

The redesigned card offers enhanced security features and superior fraud protection from counterfeiting and identity theft. The modern look also showcases Hawaiʻi themes like the iconic rainbow and island chain while complying with federal REAL ID standards.

“We are committed to modernizing our services to provide faster, more efficient options for residents,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include DMV services in the City and County of Honolulu.

This service is for exact duplicates for Oʻahu residents only. Changes to your name or address require an in-person visit. If your previous license was not compliant, you may be able to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant card if all documentation is already on file. A temporary paper license/permit will not be mailed when requesting a duplicate of the newly redesigned card.

For more information on the redesign or to order a duplicate, please visit www.honolulu.gov/csd.

—PAU—