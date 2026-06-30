Public Service Announcement - Heat Wave Warning

#MiddletownRI Fire Chief Robert McCall issues a Public Service Announcement about the upcoming heat wave, ways to cool down and get assistance along with a reminder to stay safe. Town News and Updates Posted on June 30, 2026

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