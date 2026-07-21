Water Boil Still In Place For Multiple Middletown Neighborhoods

The boil advisory remains in effect today as a result of Sunday's Newport Water main break on West Main Road by Home Depot plaza. Visit Advisory to see if your neighborhood is impacted. Town News and Updates Posted on July 21, 2026

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