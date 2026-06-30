Full Outdoor Water Ban for Narragansett and South Kingstown Water Customers

In response to recent dry conditions and a declared drought within the State of Rhode Island, Veolia Rhode Island has announced a ban on all outdoor water use for the following water system customers:

• Veolia Rhode Island water system customers

• Town of South Kingstown - South Shore and Middlebridge water system customers

• Town of Narragansett - Veolia Rhode Island supply area water system customers, North and South systems

Narragansett customers supplied by North Kingstown are NOT included in the ban.

A mandatory ban is currently in effect on all outdoor water use until further notice. This watering ban is being enacted in response to current drought conditions in Rhode Island, and to protect our aquifer from depletion. The ban will help ensure sufficient water reserves remain available for fire protection and essential customer needs. We ask our customers to please use water wisely.

Water Ban FAQ