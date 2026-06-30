Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,778 in the last 365 days.

Full Outdoor Water Ban

Full Outdoor Water Ban for Narragansett and South Kingstown  Water Customers 

In response to recent dry conditions and a declared drought within the State of Rhode Island, Veolia Rhode Island has announced a ban on all outdoor water use for the following water system customers: 
• Veolia Rhode Island water system customers 
• Town of South Kingstown - South Shore and Middlebridge water system customers 
• Town of Narragansett - Veolia Rhode Island supply area water system customers, North and South systems

Narragansett customers supplied by North Kingstown are NOT included in the ban.

A mandatory ban is currently in effect on all outdoor water use until further notice. This watering ban is being enacted in response to current drought conditions in Rhode Island, and to protect our aquifer from depletion. The ban will help ensure sufficient water reserves remain available for fire protection and essential customer needs. We ask our customers to please use water wisely.

Water Ban FAQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Full Outdoor Water Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.