Real Estate Tax Bills

The mission of this office is to discover, list, and determine accurate values of all taxable property in a fair, efficient, and cost effective manner. All in accordance with local and state laws so that the distribution of the tax burden is fair and equitable.

Narragansett RI 2026 Mandated Property Statistical Revaluation

The Town of Narragansett's Statistical Revaluation will commence in the spring of 2026. The state of Rhode Island mandates that Cities and Towns revalue all property every three (3) years and perform full inspections every nine (9) years. (RIGL 44-5-11.6). The Town has hired Catalis Tax & Cama Inc., a municipal revaluation vendor located in Warwick, RI to assist with the project.

Statistical revaluations involve only the inspection of properties that have sold within the previous twelve (12) months. Sales are analyzed to determine new town-wide values. Data Collectors who perform this task for Northeast will have identification badges, and their automobiles will be registered with the Police Department.

Please note that Data Collectors do not have any information regarding tax bills, exemptions, or potential changes in the tax rate.

The project is scheduled for completion in early 2027 and property owners can expect to receive a new assessment notice at that time. These values will be reflected in the July 2027 billing. For any questions or concerns regarding this process, please call the Assessor's office at 401-782-0615 or visit the Town's website at: www.narragansettri.gov for more information.

Responsibilities

The preparation of regular and addendum tax rolls for real estate and business personal property, working with the Tax Collection Department to insure that property information is up-to-date for billing purposes, reading and analyzing deeds, updating the town’s tax maps, maintaining ownership records and mailing addresses, processing tax appeals, business personal property returns, FFOS re-certifications/applications, residency based tax exemption applications, visiting all building permits, providing CRMC with letters proving ownership, processing new surveys for parcels and determining assessment values, as well as providing taxpayers with a variety of information and services.

Current Tax Rates - per thousand

Residential - $7.04

Commercial/Tangible - $9.50

Revaluation Information

Last Full Revaluation: 12/31/2020

Last Statistical Revaluation: 12/31/2023

Next Statistical Revaluation: 12/31/2026

Next Full Revaluation: 12/31/2029

Rhode Island State Law (R.I. Gen. Laws § 44-5-11.6) mandates that cities and towns perform full revaluations of all classes of property every nine (9) years, with statistical updates of all property assessments during the intervening third and sixth years. Full revaluations involve the interior and exterior inspection, re-measurement, and photographs of all properties. Statistical revaluations involve only the inspection of properties that have sold within the previous twelve months. Sales are analyzed to determine new town-wide values.

Tax Assessor's Online Database

Tax Assessors Plat Maps