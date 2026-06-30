DESE Submits A-F School Grading Framework to Governor for Approval

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has submitted a proposed A-F framework for grading Missouri’s public schools and districts to the governor’s office. The submission of the A-F School Grading Framework responds to Executive Order (EO) 26-01, signed Jan 13, 2026, by Governor Kehoe, which directs DESE to create yearly A-F grade cards that reflect student outcomes.

Under the framework, DESE will produce annual grade cards for districts, schools, and charter schools. The new grade card system is an addition to Missouri’s existing accountability tools, not a replacement.

“The goal for the A–F school grading framework is to provide families and communities with a simple, comparable, and rigorous picture of school performance,” said DESE Interim Commissioner of Education Dr. Stacey Preis.

A-F Grade Card Framework

In accordance with the Executive Order, K-8 school grades will include student academic achievement, value-added growth, and growth toward proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA), literacy, mathematics, and science.

For high schools, grades will include student academic achievement and value-added growth in ELA, mathematics, and science, as well as Success Ready Graduate measures and four-year graduation rate.

The new A–F School Grading Framework offers a clear, accessible, and simplified snapshot of school performance. View DESE’s A-F framework proposal online.

“We appreciate DESE's work to develop this proposal and look forward to reviewing it as we continue to put students first and strengthen education across our state,” said Governor Kehoe. “Parents deserve clear, easy-to-understand information about how schools are performing so they can make the best decisions for their children. The A-F framework is about bringing greater transparency and accountability to Missouri's education system by giving greater weight to student outcomes rather than the administrative process.”

DESE plans to present the proposal to the State Board of Education in August.

The plan remains subject to change based on any revisions requested during the review process, per the executive order.