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House Resolution 580 Printer's Number 3712

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House Resolution 580

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

A Resolution designating July 18, 2026, as "Piping Plover Day" in Pennsylvania.

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3712 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, June 26, 2026
Reported as committed, June 30, 2026

Generated 06/30/2026 05:04 PM

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House Resolution 580 Printer's Number 3712

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