House Resolution 580 Printer's Number 3712

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House Resolution 580 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title A Resolution designating July 18, 2026, as "Piping Plover Day" in Pennsylvania. Actions 3712 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, June 26, 2026 Reported as committed, June 30, 2026 Generated 06/30/2026 05:04 PM

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