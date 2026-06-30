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House Resolution 566 Printer's Number 3597

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Sponsors

McNEILL, PIELLI, M. MACKENZIE, VENKAT, JAMES, HOHENSTEIN, BRENNAN, PICKETT, MERSKI, HAMM, KUZMA, VITALI, GUZMAN, NEILSON, ANDERSON, SOLOMON, RIVERA, GALLAGHER, CONKLIN, PASHINSKI, O'MARA, SANCHEZ, STEELE, DEASY, CIRESI, MENTZER, HARKINS, KRUPA, GILLEN

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 27, 2026, as "Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating September 27, 2026, as "Gold Star Mother's and Family Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/30/2026 05:04 PM

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House Resolution 566 Printer's Number 3597

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