House Resolution 562 Printer's Number 3578

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Voting meeting on HB 996, HB 2398, HB 2535, HR 520, HR 562, HR 566, SB 1261 and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on HB 996, HB 2398, HR 520, HR 562, HR 566 and any other business that may come before the committee.

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