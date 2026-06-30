House Resolution 520 Printer's Number 3387

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Sponsors KERWIN, VENKAT, SMITH, STAMBAUGH, POWELL, ANDERSON, BRENNAN, HARKINS, M. MACKENZIE, KUTZ, GUENST, COOK, JAMES, STAATS, GREINER, PICKETT, GAYDOS, BOROWSKI, WATRO, KHAN, LEADBETER, BANTA, STEELE, DELOZIER, HAMM, MALAGARI, KAUFFMAN, MENTZER, PASHINSKI, GALLAGHER, COOPER, NEILSON, GILLEN, ROWE, KRUPA, ZIMMERMAN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing September 27, 2026, as "Gold Star Mother's Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution to Recognized September 27, 2026 at "Gold Star Mother's Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/30/2026 05:03 PM

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