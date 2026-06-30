Updated Private Provider Discount Policy

Columbia County Building Department has implemented an updated temporary discount policy for building permit fees associated with the use of Alternative Plans Review and Inspection services, also known as Private Provider building code inspection services.

Columbia County Building Department has implemented an updated temporary discount policy for building permit fees associated with the use of Alternative Plans Review and Inspection services, also known as Private Provider building code inspection services, pursuant to Florida Statute 553.791. This update revises the previous standard discount of 25 percent that applied for to projects utilizing Private Providers for inspections only as well as the previous standard discount of 50 percent to projects utilizing Private Providers for both plan review and inspections.

Effective July 1, 2026, the revised discount structure is as follows:

Permits subject to square footage fees:

Projects utilizing a Private Provider for inspection services only will receive a 75 percent discount on square footage fees. Plan review will remain the same.

Projects utilizing a Private Provider for both inspection and plan review services will receive a 90 percent discount on square footage fees. No plan review fee is charged.

Permits subject to estimated cost of construction:

Projects utilizing a Private Provider for inspection services only will receive a 75 percent discount on the building permit fee. Plan review will remain the same.

Projects utilizing a Private Provider for both inspection and plan review services will receive a 90 percent discount on the building permit fee.

Please note that these discounts apply only to building permit fees. Any additional fees assessed by other county departments or state agencies remain unchanged and will continue to be applied at their full rates.

This discount structure is temporary and is being implemented to comply with Florida Statute 553.791. It will remain in effect until a comprehensive fee evaluation is completed and a revised fee schedule is presented to the Board of County Commissioners for adoption.

Questions regarding these policy updates may be directed to the Columbia County Building Department via email to bldginfo@columbiacountyfla.com or via phone at (386) 758-1008.