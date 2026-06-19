JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL PUBLIC NOTICE June 18, 2026

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the

following application for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency

Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency

Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible

alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive

Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any

proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and

local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Applicant:

Columbia County, FL





Project Title:

HMGP-4734-0170-FL - Columbia County, Critical Facilities, Generators





Location of Proposed Work:

The area affected by this project consists of the following locations:

Lulu Community Center &Volunteer Fire Department 205 SW Community Drive, Lulu, FL, 32601 Mason City Community Center 11110 S. US Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32025 Southside/Ft White Community Center 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White, FL, 32038 Springville Community Center 3710 NW Suwannee Valley Road, Lake City, FL 32055 Westside Community Center 431 SW Birley Ave, Lake City, FL 32024 Winfield Community Center 1324 NW Winfield Street, Lake City, FL 32055 Engineering/Equipment Storage/Wash Rack 533 NW Quinten Street, Lake City, FL 32055 Sanitary Lift Station 1 (near Burger King) 13721 S US Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32055 Sanitary lift Station 2 (near Palms Garden Inn) 14115 S US Highway 441, Lake City, FL 32055 Storm Lift Station (Birdie) 175 Northwest Birdie Terrace, Lake City, FL Storm lift Station (Fairview) 428 NW Fairway Drive, Lake City, FL Columbia Co. Maintenance Shop (Watertown) 2118 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL 32055 Fire Station 41 Deep Creek 11936 US-441, Lake City, FL 32055 Fire Station 50 Mershon 1456 NW Mershon Street, Lake City, FL 32055 Fire Station 49 CR 18 3303 County Road 18, Fort White, FL 32038 Columbia Co. Extension Offices (Old Reporter Building) 180 E Duval Street, Lake City, FL 32055 Columbia Co. Public Library - Main Library 308 NW Columbia Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055 Columbia Co. Public Library - West Branch & UF IFAS Office 435 NW Hall of Fame Drive, Lake City, FL 32055 Columbia County Public Library - Fort White Branch 17700 SW State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038 Columbia County Landfill Lift Station 1347 NW Oosterhoudt Lane, Lake City, FL 32055 County Combined Communications Center 263 Northwest Lake City Ave, Lake City, FL 32055





Proposed Work and Purpose:

Proposed Work: The project entails the procurement and installation of 21 emergency standby generators across

critical facilities in Columbia County, including community centers, fire stations, and libraries. This initiative will

ensure uninterrupted power supply during outages, enabling these vital facilities to maintain operations during and

after disaster events.





Purpose: The purpose of this project is to enhance Columbia County's resilience to natural disasters by securing

continuous electrical service at essential community and emergency response facilities. By doing so, the county aims

to safeguard public safety, preserve critical services, and facilitate quicker recovery and response during

emergencies.





Project Alternatives:

The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative and 2) the

relocation of essential services or the acquisition and demolition of existing facilities to rebuild in less vulnerable

areas These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) If no action is taken,

Columbia County would continue to face disruptions in critical services during power outages caused by natural

disasters. This lack of mitigation would leave essential facilities like fire stations, libraries, and community centers

without power, exacerbating the risks to public safety and significantly delaying emergency and recovery

operations; and Alternative 2) this approach does not retain the essential fabric and accessibility of the community's

established services. Additionally, the costs associated with relocating and rebuilding these facilities are

prohibitively high and logistically complex, rendering this option impractical.





Comment Period:

Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to

consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed

to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Bureau of Mitigation, 2489 Shumard Oak Blvd., Tallahassee,

FL 32399-2100. These are due within 15 days of this notice. The State will forward comments to applicable

regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about

the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:





Dennis Rivera Columbia County

(386) 758-1005

drivera@columbiacountyfla.com





State Environmental Specialist Team

Florida Division of Emergency Management

itigationEnvironmental@em.myflorida.com