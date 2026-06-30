Rural King Invests $40M in Henry County

RICHMOND, VA — Rural King, a national retail brand specializing in farm and home supplies, will invest $40 million to establish a new distribution facility in Henry County. Upon completion, Rural King expects to create 150 new jobs for Virginians at the facility.

As part of the investment, Rural King acquired an existing 500,000-sq.-ft. warehouse facility at the Patriot Centre Industrial Park that was previously vacated by VF Corporation in 2025. The site selection aligns with broader efforts by the Spanberger Administration and the Commonwealth to leverage existing business-ready sites across Virginia and to drive business investment to every community.

“Rural King’s decision to locate its new distribution center in Henry County underscores Virginia’s position as a premier logistics hub on the East Coast,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This investment builds on that foundation by bringing new life to an existing facility and creating meaningful jobs for the region. We’re proud to increase Rural King’s presence in Henry County and to support a project that will strengthen our supply chains and create quality jobs for hardworking Virginians.”

“We look forward to supporting Rural King’s growth as it joins a community with a proud history of making and moving products that power our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “Virginia’s skilled workforce, strategic location, and business partnerships continue to attract investment from national brands like Rural King, and we celebrate that impact in Henry County today.”

“We’re excited to expand our distribution network with this new facility in Henry County and deepen our commitment to serving customers across the region,” said Rural King Vice President of Human Resources Amy Shafer. “This investment reflects Rural King’s continued growth and our dedication to creating meaningful career opportunities in the communities we serve. Henry County offers a strong workforce and welcoming business environment, making it an ideal partner for this next phase of our expansion. We look forward to increasing our engagement in the community.”

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Rural King operates more than 160 locations nationwide alongside its e-commerce platform. The company specializes in providing a broad range of necessities, essential goods, food, feed, seed, and other farm and home products.

“Rural King’s decision to locate its logistics operation in Henry County highlights the strength and versatility of our existing building inventory,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “The successful reuse of the former distribution center not only brings a major facility back online, but does so with jobs that provide greater earning potential for our residents. This project reflects our balanced approach to economic development which leverages both new sites and existing facilities to create opportunities that benefit our workforce and our community.”

“Rural King’s $40 million investment and the creation of 150 new jobs is great news for Henry County and all of Southern Virginia,” said Delegate Eric Phillips. “This announcement is further proof that businesses recognize the strength of our workforce and the advantages our region offers. I want to thank Rural King for its investment, as well as the many local and state leaders, economic development professionals, and community partners whose hard work helped make this project a reality. I am privileged to serve Virginia’s 48th District, and this announcement sends a clear message: our region is open for business, and our momentum continues to grow.”

“Rural King’s decision to locate a distribution center in Henry County highlights the region’s strategic advantages and strong workforce,” said Virginia Port Authority Executive Director and CEO Sarah J. McCoy. “By leveraging the global reach of The Port of Virginia, Rural King is well positioned to efficiently move goods, strengthen its supply chain, and better serve customers across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. This investment not only supports the company’s continued growth but also brings meaningful jobs and economic opportunities to Southern Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henry County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Rural King’s expansion in Henry County is supported by the federal New Markets Tax Credits Program.