Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,651 in the last 365 days.

Navy, Marine Corps teams expand maritime positioning capability during USNS Button backload

Navy and Marine Corps personnel increased USNS Sgt. William R. Button's capacity to transport expeditionary logistics capabilities during cargo operations in June at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida.

Newly approved loading plans, developed by Blount Island Command in coordination with the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, accommodated a causeway ferry while positioning a utility boat within a landing craft to free deck space for additional containers. The revised configuration increased cargo capacity and expanded organic ship-to-shore movement capability, demonstrating how engineering innovation and Navy-Marine Corps partnership can maximize existing capacity.

"Every load plan is designed to maximize the ship's carrying capacity while maintaining safe cargo operations," said William Fish, director of Navy positioning at Blount Island Command.

A rail-mounted crane placed equipment aboard the vessel as Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 worked alongside Blount Island Command's technical assistance and advisory team members, Military Sealift Command personnel, contracted stevedores and the ship's crew to inspect, load and secure watercraft, causeway systems, containers and ground tactical equipment for transport.

"Working with Military Sealift Command, our team developed a configuration that carries more capability on the same ship,” Fish said. “By improving how ship-to-shore systems are integrated aboard the vessel, we increase operational flexibility and give commanders more options to position expeditionary logistics capabilities wherever they're needed."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Navy, Marine Corps teams expand maritime positioning capability during USNS Button backload

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.