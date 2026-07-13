U.S. Marines Conduct Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft Bravo Training

NAHA MILITARY PORT, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conducted training with Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft Bravo, also known as Whiskey Bravo boats, at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2026. Offering superior maneuverability in shallow waters, these boats allow for rapid deployment in support of littoral operations. Their capabilities range from transporting personnel and supplies, enhancing reconnaissance, and expanding sensor coverage across littoral environments.

Operators and leaders from across the Division gathered to conduct the familiarization training on this new asset. It provided them the opportunity to refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures for the employment of the MMRC-B. Previously, these Marines trained on the alpha variant of the MMRC, which is slightly smaller than the bravo variant. That experience, coupled with this training, ensures the operators are fully capable of effectively employing the vessel in the Pacific region.

“Several of the Marines out here came from 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion and are amphibious trackers by trade,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Marty, a company commander with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion. “They also trained on the Whiskey Alpha variants, so they have significant training on Whiskey boats.”

The classroom training included topics such as engineering, preparatory and follow-on operations, emergency contingencies, trailering, and launch recovery. Following the classroom instruction, the team applied the knowledge during their hands-on training. The practical application involved the Marines conducting shallow and deep-water operations as well as man-overboard drills or casualty drills to maximize operational readiness while also adhering to strict safety protocols.

“This training will provide these Marines the necessary baseline to actually go out into the maritime domain and conduct long-range transits or sensor operations in support of 3rd Marine Division.” said Marty. “Taking these vessels and employing reconnaissance teams from them enables us to conduct a multitude of operations across the first island chain.”

The MMRC-B significantly enhances the modernization efforts of the Division. As 3rd Marine Division Marines continue to sharpen their skills on the MMRC-B, the capability will enhance maneuverability, awareness, and reconnaissance capabilities in littoral environments.