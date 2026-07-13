Guam and Washington National Guards conduct inaugural exercise in Palau

Under the Guam Guard’s State Partnership Program, the Guam and Washington National Guards recently conducted Exercise Alupang ACE in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 in Palau. The exercise demonstrated expeditionary sustainment capabilities and revalidated a secondary landing zone by landing a C-130 on Angaur Island, enhancing regional readiness, interoperability, and operational agility.

During the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen set up an expeditionary communications suite and a medical aid station to further bolster these sustainment capabilities.

Conducted under the umbrella of Exercise Valiant Shield—a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment—Alupang ACE highlighted the strength and versatility of the joint and combined force. The operation also supported the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which disperses aircraft, personnel, and support across multiple smaller locations.

Capt. Duane Sablan, State Partnership Program Coordinator, served as Guam’s lead planner for the exercise.

“When we learned that the Washington National Guard was looking for opportunities to operate in the PACOM area of responsibility, it was a natural fit to bring everyone together,” Sablan said. “One of the greatest strengths of the State Partnership Program is the idea of ‘Partner with One, Partner with All,’ which combines the unique capabilities of other state National Guards to help meet our partners’ needs.”

While Guam has partnered with Palau through the State Partnership Program since 2024, Alupang ACE expanded the collaboration to include the Government of Palau, the U.S. Embassy, and the 36th Contingency Response Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, which prepared the World War II-era runway for a safe landing.

“For an inaugural proof-of-concept exercise, Alupang ACE exceeded our expectations,” Sablan added. “My biggest takeaway is that no challenge is too great when you have committed partners working toward a common goal.”