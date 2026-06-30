TOWN OF NEW SHOREHAM

Hurricane Planning

The National Weather Service has been warning the East Coast that a potential major hurricane may strike within the next several years. We are asking everyone who owns property on Block Island or will be visiting during hurricane season (June 1-November 1) to create an individual plan which will prepare you for this type of event.

Please read the following carefully and make your plans in advance.

The Town of New Shoreham does not provide a prestorm shelter. We encourage residents and visitors to take the preplanning and necessary precautions to address their accommodations and safety needs.

We strongly suggest boaters follow the Harbormaster’s directive in seeking safe refuge.

If you are a visitor, please heed the directive to leave the Island if requested or if your accommodations do not provide adequate comfort for the storm. All ferries will cease operations and move to a safer harbor well before the hurricane arrives so you must prepare immediately especially if you are preparing to leave the Island.

If you are an Island resident, observe the following home preparedness: Check working conditions of all emergency equipment flashlights, electronics, battery powered radios.

Have enough perishable food and water supplies on hand for 3-5 days.

Bring in all loose items around the porches or property.

Make sure your vehicles have gas , or if electric it is fully charged.

or if electric it is fully charged. If you have a propane grill, secure it and keep the propane supply off, and secured outdoors.

Cover large windows with shutters or plywood, if possible.

Have a first aid kit prepared.

Fill bathtub and large containers with water for sanitary purposes.

Turn the refrigerator to a colder setting and keep the door closed as much as possible.

Medicine renewals - have enough of your regular medication for 1-2 weeks.

If you are concerned about your location in a storm, consider staying with a friend who may be in a safer location. Corn Neck Road may not be passable due to high tides: flooding and access to Town may be cut off for some time.

Police Dispatch at (401) 466-3220 Please refrain from routine calls during the storm leaving the lines open for emergency requests.

Please stay inside until the storm has passed. Do not venture out in the calm of the storm, as this may be the eye as severe weather may follow.

Please refrain from walking on the beaches and break walls, as heavy wave surges make this extremely dangerous.

Heavy rain may undermine bluff areas, so please do not walk along any bluffs during or following the storm.

Prior and following the storm, make sure family or friends know where you are.