Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter Licenses and Business Regulation, Article X Sp

Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter Licenses and Business Regulation, Article X Special Events, Section 8-301 Definitions 2026-14 It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council: § 8-301. Definitions. [Ord. No. 2014-06, June 18, 2014, § 8-301] The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning: SPECIAL EVENT — Any event that the applicant or sponsor knows or should know by promotion, public announcements, or past experience will attract more than 250 persons or 50 motor vehicles in the commercial zones, or 75 persons or 30 motor vehicles in the residential zones, or will require services beyond those that are regularly provided by the town such as additional police services, traffic control, fire and emergency and medical planning or services, street closures, or trash clean up. Special events may include parades, dances, concerts, fairs, powwows, parties, traveling shows or exhibits, road races, fireworks display, triathlons, biathlons, decathlons, bicycle races, amplified music and performances. Special events shall include: An event that requires the partial or full closure of a road or street. An event involving camping as part of a historical or educational tradition. An event that will attract 100 or more persons at one time to use the Fred Benson Town Beach or other state- or town-owned property at one time. A wedding, party, or other event held in a residential zone, if the owner knows or has reason to know that the event will attract more than 75 persons or 30 motor vehicles. Posted: June 18, 2026 Hearing: July 15, 2026 Adopted: July 15, 2026 Effective: July 22. 2026 Posted: July 17 – July 27, 2026 Attest: Millicent Highet, MMC Town Clerk

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