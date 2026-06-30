FundingShield adds Senior Vice President, Product & Technology - Charles Epperson

Charles Epperson - SVP Product & Technology Ike Suri - CEO of FundingShield

Industry veteran & MISMO leader, Charles Epperson, joins FundingShield to accelerate platform innovation & client depth across mortgage & real estate solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundingShield LLC , the leading provider of real-time wire fraud prevention, title verification, and payment integrity infrastructure for the mortgage and real estate industry, today announced the addition of Charles E. Epperson as Senior Vice President, Product & Technology.“Having spent time working with Charles, I am excited to welcome him to FundingShield. As technology across our industry rapidly accelerates — with AI becoming increasingly democratized—and our clients adopting our product solutions at a faster pace, his experience will be critical as we enter this next phase of transformation at exactly the right time. He will be instrumental as we continue scaling our platform and supporting our growth.”Charles brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience in mortgage and real estate fintech. A recognized industry leader and recipient of the MBA Tech All-Star and HousingWire Tech Trendsetter awards, his career has centered on advancing electronic transactions, e-closings, digital signatures, and the data infrastructure required to connect every participant in a real estate transaction — areas that align directly with FundingShield's expanding platform and client commitments.As FundingShield continues to expand its embedded solutions and deepen integrations across leading loan origination systems, servicer platforms, and institutional data workflows, Charles’ background in building scalable, interoperable technology at the intersection of lending and settlement will add further depth to the rapid and growing client demand. His experience navigating high-growth environments — translating complex client requirements into executable product roadmaps while maintaining platform reliability and performance — strengthens the organization as that demand continues to scale.A strong point of alignment is Charles’ extensive leadership within the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), where he chairs MISMO Education and the eMortgage Community of Practice and has co-authored national real estate data standards including the MISMO Title Insurance Request/Response. FundingShield's Chairman & CEO, Ike Suri, also serves on the MISMO Board — a shared commitment to trusted data standardization that is central to FundingShield's approach to fraud prevention and risk management as the industry advances toward greater automation and AI-driven decisioning.“FundingShield has built a genuinely unique set of capabilities, and I'm excited to help unify that suite into a more cohesive, client-ready offering. As demand accelerates across the lending and settlement ecosystem, I want our clients to experience that breadth as one connected platform.”FundingShield's platform addresses the full spectrum of mortgage compliance and fraud risk — spanning source-data verification, counterparty validation, real-time intelligence, and transaction transparency. Its product suite includes Guardian (closing agent verification), WAVS (wire account verification), TitleShield (seamless title and closing), TitleKnight (pre-close title diligence), PaymentShield (payee/recipient validation), BuyerShield (buyer wire protection), and the Portfolio Solutions Group (portfolio diligence) — forming an embedded cybersecurity and infrastructure layer that sits directly within lender, servicer, and capital markets workflows.About FundingShieldFundingShield is a MISMO Certified FinTech offering B2B & B2B2C solutions delivering transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality for real estate investors and mortgage finance companies including banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks. FundingShield's user-centric plug-n-play tools are scalable, pay-per-loan, secure, cloud-based and are integrated via API's or LOS (Encompass) driving ROIs >300%. FundingShield is a 7-time HousingWire Tec100 Winner, Top 10 Financial Security Solution Provider, ICE Mortgage Tech, SitusAMC Cotality, SalesForce and IBM Cloud Services Partner.Media Contact: FundingShield LLC | sales@fundingshield.com | www.fundingshield.com

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