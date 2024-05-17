Pelican Point Media Announces Co-Production of MURDER WITH THE STARS
MURDER WITH THE STARS PROMISES A WITTY, SUSPENSEFUL, & GORY RIDE THROUGH HOLLYWOOD HIJINKS: A CELEBRITY-STUDDED ENSEMBLE FILM WITHIN A FILM.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelican Point Media’s, Jaclyn and Ike Suri, known for a variety of well-known horror and comedy films, are proud to announce a partnership with Craig Shoemaker, Writer/Producer/Stand-up Comedian/Actor/Author, (winner of the American Comedy Award, 2 Emmys), Jonathan Silverman, Actor/Producer (star of Weekend at Bernie’s, The Single Guy, Goosebumps, Moonshine, Brighten Beach Memoirs, Pokemon), and Jeff Franklin, Producer/Writer (creator of Full House, Fuller House, Laverne and Shirley, Bosom Buddies, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Summer School), to unleash the horror film of the decade, Murder with the Stars (working title). This celebrity-studded ensemble film is a twisted tale within a tale of Hollywood madness, blending wit, suspense, and gore into a deliciously dark concoction that will leave audiences begging for more.
“This team is nothing short of unstoppable,” says Jaclyn Suri.
Murder with the Stars taps into the rich tradition of horror movies and their immense popularity. Films, like the Scary Movie franchise, have shown us that audiences love to be scared and amused simultaneously, and Murder with the Stars raises that concept to a whole new level!
Prepare to gasp and laugh in equal measure as Murder with the Stars takes you on a journey through the darkest corners of Hollywood. With its irreverent humor, suspenseful plot twists, and jaw-dropping gore, this is one film that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Shoemaker commented, “This idea came to me several months ago, and I knew I was onto something unique and fun. Since then, the creative process has unfolded effortlessly including two old friends, Jonathan Silverman and Jeff Franklin, jumping on board. It’s a killer team. In the case of this horror film, pun intended.”
