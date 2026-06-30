Survey provides opportunity for citizen input

Now that the series of Community Meetings hosted by the Board of Commissioners has been completed, citizens have another opportunity to provide feedback and express concerns through an online survey. All county residents are welcome to complete the survey whether they attended a Community Meeting or not.

The Community Meetings addressed the main points of the county’s Strategic Plan, which is being developed. These are housing, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life. While the online survey asks participants for feedback on the Strategic Plan, it also asks citizens to list other concerns and topics of interest to them.

Feedback collected from the Community Meetings and online survey will provide important information for the Board of Commissioners and county staff as the Strategic Plan is developed. Input from citizens will help guide future decisions related to policy and actions taken by the county to address concerns.

Please take a few minutes to complete these questions. To begin the survey, click on this link: CITIZEN ONLINE SURVEY