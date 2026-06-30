Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Ruling

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the below statement after the United States Supreme Court rejected the federal administration’s executive order on birthright citizenship. Attorney General Jackson challenged the executive order, arguing that it validated the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts stated: “Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ … We keep that promise today.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court just upheld birthright citizenship in the United States.

“The Constitution is clear. The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship to any person born on U.S. soil. The Supreme Court has upheld that principle for over a century, so when an executive order tried to end it and deny children born in this country their constitutional rights, I challenged it.

“Now, the Supreme Court has thrown out the executive order entirely. It’s done.

“Today’s ruling solidifies what we already knew: This executive order was plainly unconstitutional, and children born in this country are American citizens.”

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