10‑Day Vision Balance Program for Patients with Degenerative Eye Conditions

Founder of Life Balance Clinic, creator of the Vision Balance System, and Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine focused on integrative, root-cause care. New treatments for macular degeneration using modern acupuncture techniques can significantly improve age-related vision loss. "I feel extremely fortunate to have participated in Dr Dekhtyar’s vision balance system."

Life Balance Clinic launches a 10-day Vision Balance Program using integrative therapies to support visual function, neurological health, and wellbeing.

For many diagnosed with Macular Degeneration or Retinitis Pigmentosa, the greatest challenge is believing nothing meaningful can be done. My work begins by challenging that belief.” — Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many individuals diagnosed with degenerative eye conditions, one of the most difficult moments comes after hearing: “There is no cure. We will continue to monitor your condition.”For those living with Age‑Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, and other complex retinal disorders, the conversation often extends beyond medical uncertainty. It can bring fear, reduced confidence, and concerns about independence and long‑term quality of life.Life Balance Clinic in Glenview is introducing a structured, integrative option designed to help patients take a more active role in supporting their visual function. The clinic’s 10‑Day Vision Balance Program is an intensive protocol focused on neurological integration, nervous system regulation, and whole‑person support.“Our goal is not to promise miracles,” said Vadim Dekhtyar, DACM, founder of Life Balance Clinic. “It is to explore what may still be possible and help patients move from passive monitoring to meaningful participation.”Unlike conventional models that focus primarily on the eye itself, the Vision Balance Program approaches vision as a neurological process involving coordination between the eyes, brain, circulation, inflammation load, and stress response systems.The program is delivered over ten consecutive days, with approximately three hours of therapy per day. Each plan is individualized based on diagnosis, functional limitations, and overall health patterns.Depending on patient needs, the program may incorporate:- Neuro‑acupuncture utilizing the AcuNova method- Microcurrent electrostimulation- LED light therapy- Molecular hydrogen therapy- Targeted eye coordination exercises- Breathing and relaxation protocols- Nutritional and lifestyle recommendationsThe program prioritizes personalized pattern analysis over standardized diagnosis‑driven care.“Two patients may share the same diagnosis yet present with very different stress responses, circulation patterns, and adaptive capacity,” Dr Dekhtyar noted. “Recognizing those differences allows for a more precise and personalized approach.”While the Vision Balance Program is not presented as a cure for degenerative eye disease, many participants report improvements in functional vision, visual comfort, balance, and overall confidence following completion of the intensive.Life Balance Clinic’s philosophy centers on a comprehensive view of care — addressing not only the eye, but the broader systems that influence visual processing and quality of life.For individuals seeking a proactive, integrative approach to vision care, the Vision Balance Program offers an alternative to observation alone.

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