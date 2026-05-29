Chicago Practitioner Discusses the Growing Physical Impact of Chronic Stress

Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar, DACM Conquering Fear: Path to Inner Strength Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar, DACM

Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar discusses how chronic stress, poor recovery, and nervous system overload affect adults over 40 physically and emotionally.

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As increasing numbers of adults report unexplained fatigue, chronic tension, disrupted sleep, anxiety, and burnout, Chicago-area practitioner Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar, DACM is drawing attention to the long-term physical consequences of chronic stress, particularly in adults over 40.According to Dekhtyar, many adults today are functioning in a constant state of nervous system overload without fully realizing how deeply chronic stress influences physical health over time.“People often think stress is purely emotional,” he explains. “But after years of pressure, overstimulation, poor recovery, and constant mental load, the body itself begins to change. Sleep becomes lighter, recovery slows down, tension accumulates, and many people start experiencing symptoms even when medical tests appear normal.”Many adults over 40 report combinations of fatigue, muscle tightness, headaches, digestive discomfort, poor sleep, brain fog, irritability, and increased sensitivity to stress. In many cases, patients become frustrated after receiving normal scans or lab results while still feeling physically unwell.Dekhtyar believes modern lifestyles are significantly contributing to this growing problem. Constant connectivity, work-related pressure, overstimulation from technology, poor sleep habits, and lack of recovery time place continuous strain on the nervous system.Through educational outreach, interviews, and social media content, he regularly shares practical strategies focused on stress management , nervous system recovery, sleep quality, emotional resilience, and physical tension. His Instagram platform, @drvadimdekhtyar , explores the connection between chronic stress and overall health.His integrative approach incorporates Traditional Chinese Medicine, acupuncture, therapeutic bodywork, relaxation techniques, and lifestyle modifications designed to support nervous system regulation and overall well-being.In his book Conquering Fear: The Path of Inner Strength , Dr. Dekhtyar writes: “Fear destroys the spiritual space of a human life, limiting one’s chances and strength.” He believes chronic stress and unresolved fear often become deeply embedded within the body and nervous system over time.“Stress accumulates gradually,” he explains. “Many people continue functioning for years while ignoring early warning signs. Eventually, however, the body demands attention.”The discussion comes as conversations surrounding mental health, burnout, chronic stress, and stress-related physical symptoms continue growing nationwide.About Dr. Vadim Dekhtyar, DACMDr. Vadim Dekhtyar is a Chicago-area practitioner focused on stress management, nervous system regulation, recovery support, and holistic approaches to physical and emotional well-being. Through educational outreach and patient-centered care, he works with individuals experiencing chronic stress, fatigue, sleep issues, tension, and related symptoms.

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