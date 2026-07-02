OpenVet Opens to Every Licensed Veterinarian, Free

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Now in Public Beta. The AI hospital is free to any licensed vet, and now answers clinical questions by email at ask@openvet.ai.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, Florida, July 2, 2026. OpenVet opened to the public today. Any licensed veterinarian can now use it for free in Public Beta, in the app, or by emailing a clinical question to ask@openvet.ai. OpenVet works from a single medical record for each animal and takes on much of a practice's routine clinical work, from history and notes to dosing and drug-interaction checks, so the veterinarian can spend more time on care and less on the screen.

The difference is clinical. Last month, a veterinarian used OpenVet to catch a lidocaine overdose seconds before it reached the dog on her table. The system surfaced the risk because it was working from the patient's record rather than answering a question in the abstract.

OpenVet reached public release after a private beta in which hundreds of practices used it on real cases, allowing the team to refine and improve the product week over week. The company is opening it now so the broader profession can do the same.

"Now is the moment to put this in every vet's hands. It is ready, and it is free," said Andrew Heller, DVM, co-founder of OpenVet. "Three things make it different. It knows the patient in front of you, not a question in the abstract. It’s a hybrid AI system, meaning its answers are checked against fixed clinical data rather than generated out of thin air, which makes it far safer. And the AI is designed as an agentic team, which means it brings in the right AI specialist for the case."

OpenVet now works from the inbox, too. A member of OpenVet can email a clinical question or forward a blood test result to ask@openvet.ai and get a structured answer back, with differentials, dosing and next steps, then tap one link into the app to review sources, run the calculators and ask follow-ups. It puts the care team within reach the way a colleague would be, without leaving email.

In the app, OpenVet returns answers in seconds and shows its reasoning step by step, and every clinical claim links to its source, whether a textbook, journal, or guideline. The veterinarian remains the decision-maker. OpenVet surfaces the evidence and the options, and the clinician decides.

The product is organized like a hospital, with dedicated rooms for different parts of the clinical day. General Clinical handles differentials, workups, and treatment plans. Emergency and Critical Care is built for time-critical moments, with a CPR timer and metronome, species vital ranges, toxicology thresholds by dose, and a fluid-therapy calculator that returns a shock-bolus, deficit, and maintenance plan in seconds. The Formulary and Pharmacy room covers thousands of on-label and off-label DVM-verified drugs across canine, feline, equine, bovine and exotic species, with weight-based dosing, interaction screening and safety warnings.

Every case is saved and searchable, so an interrupted workup can be resumed at any time. Because OpenVet works from each patient's record, it carries that history forward from one visit to the next.

Data protection is built in. Records are encrypted in transit and at rest, kept to each practice alone, and never used to train outside models. OpenVet also publishes its environmental footprint, part of a transparency commitment detailed at openvet.ai/trust-and-safety.

OpenVet is available now in Public Beta to licensed veterinarians, free with a license, at openvet.ai.

About OpenVet

OpenVet is an AI hospital for veterinarians, organized into rooms for the different parts of clinical work and built around a single medical record that follows each patient for life. The aim is simple and large: medicine for every animal on Earth, whatever the species, the country, or the size of the bill. Founded in 2025 and based in Miami, OpenVet serves hundreds of practices across the United States. Learn more at openvet.ai.

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