Clarification Regarding Prior OpenVet Press Release

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenVet is issuing this statement to clarify certain aspects of a prior press release regarding its AI benchmarking activities.

OpenVet did not take the NAVLE examination, did not take any NAVLE self-assessments, and did not achieve a score on the NAVLE. Any prior language suggesting otherwise was imprecise and does not accurately reflect OpenVet’s activities. OpenVet also confirms that it did not access, use, rely upon, or incorporate any materials owned, administered, or distributed by the International Council for Veterinary Assessment (ICVA), including NAVLE questions, NAVLE self-assessments, or ICVA preparation materials, in developing, training, testing, or benchmarking its AI system. OpenVet’s benchmarking involved the use of publicly available academic and clinical sources and original AI-generated questions designed to assess general veterinary knowledge. No proprietary ICVA materials were accessed or used. OpenVet respects ICVA’s role in safeguarding the integrity of veterinary licensure and issues this clarification to ensure accuracy and transparency in the marketplace

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